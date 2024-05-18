Virginia teacher busted for drugs in 2nd grade classroom, husband arrested in parking lot

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A second-grade teacher at a Virginia elementary school was arrested on Thursday after the school resource officer found her to be high on drugs in her classroom.

The school resource officer at Spotswood Elementary School in Fredericksburg found that Candyce Leigh Carter, 35, appeared to be under the influence of drugs at school. Further investigation turned up suspected narcotics in her classroom, authorities said.

Carter, a Spotsylvania resident, was arrested for felony possession of schedule I/II narcotics, felony child endangerment, and felony child neglect or abuse, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said.

KENTUCKY SCHOOL BUS FLIPS ON ITS SIDE WITH 23 CHILDREN INSIDE

During the incident, Carter’s husband was found in the school parking lot in a vehicle, also under the suspected influence of narcotics, and required medical attention, police said.

According to police, a 2-year-old child was found in the vehicle with the husband, identified as 34-year-old Kristopher Donald Carter, also from Spotsylvania. He was arrested for felony child endangerment and felony child neglect or abuse, authorities said.

Both Carters have been incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail. Candyce Carter is being held without bond. Kristopher Carter is in jail under a $5,000 bond.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION BEGINS FORMAL RULEMAKING PROCESS TO DOWNGRADE MARIJUANA TO LESS DANGEROUS DRUG

“No students reported injuries or exposure, but were checked by medical personnel out of abundance of caution and the classroom was professionally cleaned,” the sheriff’s office said.

Spotsylvania Social Services and the school’s administration assisted the sheriff’s office with the arrest.

In a statement, Spotsylvania County School Board member Lisa Phelps thanked law enforcement for their efforts, FOX 5 D.C. reported.

US CAPITOL POLICE FIND BAG OF COCAINE IN ‘HEAVILY TRAFFICKED’ HALLWAY OF WASHINGTON, DC HEADQUARTERS

“I am thankful that the kids of Spotsylvania County were not impacted by the drugs through direct contact. I know that there is a presence of drugs in our schools, adults and children alike. I have expressed my concerns publicly at school board meetings, repeatedly,” Phelps told FOX 5 DC.

“It seems as though there is no difference than any other school we often see in the news. I believe the difference from when I attended school compared to present day, is the presence of fentanyl. Your child, your spouse, your friend might not get a second chance at life if exposed to fentanyl,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Spotsylvania County Public Schools takes all reports of alleged personnel misconduct very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures when responding to and investigating complaints,” said School Board Chair Lorita Daniels in a statement to FOX 5 DC. “The district appreciates the quick action of our Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department. We will continue to work diligently to ensure all students and staff remain safe while in our schools.”