Virginia train crash with passenger van leaves 3 people dead, 1 other injured

​

Three people were killed and one other was injured in a crash in Augusta County, Virginia, Monday night involving a train and a passenger van, according to officials.

Virginia State Police said a 15-passenger van carrying four passengers was traveling from a solar panel work site in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, when it was struck on the driver’s side of the vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. by a Norfolk Southern train traveling toward the city of Waynesboro, WHSV reported.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene at 8:13 p.m. by the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, according to the outlet. Another woman passenger was transported to Augusta Health to treat her injuries.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS INJURED DURING TURBULENCE ON FLORIDA FLIGHT

The crash happened at the intersection between the train tracks and a private road on the 100 block of Wayne Ave., police said. The initial call came at 8:08 p.m.

“Witnesses, they just heard the train toot their horn,” police Sgt. C.J. Aikens told WVIR. “They looked up, they just saw the impact.”

Police spoke with the train’s conductor and engineer and concluded that it does not appear the train was exceeding normal speed.

WOULD-BE VOEPASS PASSENGERS SAY THEY MISSED DOOMED BRAZILIAN FLIGHT OVER BOOKING MIX-UP

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victims’ identities have not yet been released as police work to notify their families.

The incident remains under investigation.