Virginia woman bites officer, grabs police firearm after flipping car in suspected DUI crash: authorities

A Virginia woman bit a police officer and grabbed an officer’s firearm after she flipped her vehicle over in a suspected DUI crash on Thursday, authorities said.

Malesha Bruner, 25, allegedly struck an occupied vehicle that was parked on Washington Boulevard in Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. and sped away, striking a second vehicle, the Arlington Police Department said.

The impact of hitting the second car resulted in her vehicle flipping over, according to police.

Responding officers detained Bruner at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

While Bruner was in custody, she allegedly became combative and bit an officer, police said.

While at a hospital for a medical evaluation, authorities said Bruner became aggressive and allegedly grabbed the handle of an officer’s firearm before she was eventually restrained.

Bruner was charged with assault on police, disarming a police officer, driving under the influence, hit and run and no driver’s license. She was held without bond.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the two vehicles that Bruner allegedly struck did not report any injuries, according to police.