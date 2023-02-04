Volunteer coach arrested for sex with high school student released on bond: ‘Predator’

​

A volunteer high school basketball coach in North Carolina was arrested after allegedly carrying out sexual activity with a student, according to the local sheriff’s office.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the People, would like to thank all involved in assisting to remove a predator from our community and saving our most valued asset, our children. This incident is a true testament that we are better, stronger, and safer together,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said in a Facebook post of the arrest.

Brandon Lamont Mock, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday after a school resource officer at Robert B. Glenn High School in Winston-Salem received a tip on Monday that Mock was sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office.

The school resource officer brought the matter to the attention of investigators, who gathered more information and obtained charges.

On Wednesday evening, Mock turned himself into the sheriff’s office. He was charged with four counts of felony sexual activity with a student.

Mock was not an official employee with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district, working instead on a volunteer basis. The school district provided Fox News Digital with a press release that stated Mock had been a volunteer for the men’s basketball team since 2021 and will no longer work with the district.

“An allegation like this is deeply concerning and always taken seriously by our staff,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said of the matter in the press release. “Immediate action was taken to ensure this volunteer was removed from campus and will not be on any of our campuses in the future. Any adult behavior that is harmful to our students will not be tolerated in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. We are entrusted to provide a safe environment to all our students, and we take that very seriously.”

Mock received a $15,000 secured bond and was released. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the investigation is ongoing.