Voters kick Lori Lightfoot to curb, Biden admin admits frequently used line is wrong and more top headlines

‘CRIME DOESN’T PAY’ – Lori Lightfoot torched by critics after Chicago voters kick controversial mayor to the curb. Continue reading …

RUNNING ON EMPTY – Biden admin admits frequently used attack line against gas companies is wrong. Continue reading …

‘TOXIC STALEMATE’ – Harry’s demands of Charles, William before coronation are ‘delusional,’ expert says. Continue reading …

MASS EXODUS – Ex-top prosecutor’s entire defense team quits ahead of perjury trial. Continue reading …

CREDIBILITY CRISIS – How the New York Times helped mislead America over COVID lab leak theory. Continue reading …

POLITICS

REPETITIVE FIGURE – Flashback: Biden, White House cited inaccurate ‘9,000 unused permits’ figure more than 20 times. Continue reading …

‘WOKE’ WOES – House votes to kill Biden investment rule that would impact millions of retirees. Continue reading …

BORDER FIASCO – GOP demands answers after illegal immigrant charged in woman’s rape, murder. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS A WAR, ACT LIKE IT’ – Mom who lost sons to fentanyl rips into lawmakers in emotional House testimony. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

WRAY’S WAY – FBI director responds to critiques over Hunter laptop, Trump raid, Jan 6. Continue reading …

EXPLOITING KIDS – Ben & Jerry’s suppliers use migrant child labor despite ‘woke’ values. Continue reading …

SURPRISING RESULT – Chicago mayor ‘in for quite a surprise’ this election, Kellyanne Conway says. Continue reading …

NANNY SPEAKS – Fran Drescher touts the end of vaccine mandates during SAG speech. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Today, the less fit you are for office, the better. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Age is more than a number for Biden and for all of us. Continue reading …—–

SEAN HANNITY – Racial-centered rhetoric is nothing new for President Biden. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – A wildly prosperous China is a threat to the United States.–Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CRIME CRISIS – Why is crime rising more in Portland than the rest of the state? Continue reading …

SHOCKING CURRICULUM – I’m a mom who is suing my children’s school district over this shocking curriculum. Continue reading …

‘TRULY ASTONISHING’ – Hair comb made of part of skull unearthed in England. Continue reading …

SURVIVAL MECHANISM – South Carolina teen who escaped serial killer becomes victims advocate. Continue reading …

WATCH: GIDDYUP: See cat ride on the back of a small dog in this funny video. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Dana Perino: Buttigieg’s political ambitions are dwindling right before his eyes. See video …

WATCH: Nikki Haley pushes US to cut off foreign aid to adversaries: ‘Can’t buy friends.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Joe Biden’s age defines him and all of us. That’s true for every person. ‘Age is just a number,’ you will hear people say. But they are lying to themselves. Age is more than a number. Age is an expression of the core biological reality of human existence, which is that at some point, it comes to a close.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

