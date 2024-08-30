VP Harris offers vague ‘Day 1’ Oval Office plan in first taped interview and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘A NUMBER OF THINGS’ – Kamala Harris offers vague ‘Day 1’ Oval Office plan in CNN interview. Continue reading …

SEE IT – Top 5 moments from Kamala Harris’ first interview as Dem nominee. Continue reading …

NOT MINCING WORDS – Trump campaign slams Harris as ‘still a San Francisco radical’ after CNN interview. Continue reading …

SAVE ACT –GOP senators look to tie crackdown on noncitizen voting to must-pass spending bill. Continue reading …

‘ZERO-SUM GAME’ – Three years after US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Israel looks to lessons learned from War on Terror. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘I WILL KEEP MY WORD’ – VP Harris claims she ‘made clear’ her position on fracking in 2020 – but transcript tells another story. Continue reading …

BLUE STATE BUST – ‘Molesters’ and ‘rapists’ would go free under California bill, state Senate GOP warns. Continue reading …

BABY BOOM – Trump pledges universal coverage for IVF treatment for women.Continue reading …

‘TIGHT RACE’ – In bruising battle with Trump, Harris urges supporters to not ‘pay too much attention to the polls.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘SIGNIFICANT THREAT’ – Telegram boss’ arrest sets off free speech alarms with tech entrepreneur. Continue reading …

40 DAYS – Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee. Continue reading …

‘BIG CONCERN’ – Polling guru Nate Silver says Harris projected to be ‘underdog’ in key battleground state. Continue reading …

STOP ‘IMMEDIATELY’ – ABBA joins large group of music artists calling on Trump to stop playing their songs. Continue reading …

OPINION

FINANCIAL RUIN – If Kamala Harris wants price controls, here’s where she should start. Continue reading …

DISORDER IN THE COURT – What kind of justices would President Kamala Harris appoint? Continue reading …

—

PRIMETIME

JESSE WATTERS – The Kamala Harris campaign is an ‘illusion of change.’ Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – What’s so radical about a president having smart people in his cabinet? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘LENIENT LAWS’ – Drug addicts fuel violent crime in spiraling San Francisco. Continue reading …

ROYAL REGRETS – Meghan Markle has ‘regrets’ about royal exit, lives ‘isolated but structured’ life in California: expert. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – What did Mark Zuckerberg admit? What plane food made this family reunion go viral? Take the quiz here …

BACK TO HIS ROOTS – Dennis Quaid thrills locals in Dixon, Ill., for ‘Reagan’ premiere, says Hollywood ‘forgot’ about small towns. Continue reading …

TOGETHER AT LAST – Watch as a South Carolina woman is reunited with her cat, Sam, who’d been missing for 11 years. See video …

WATCH

WILL CAIN – Kamala Harris is doubling down on values that are ‘overtly Marxist.’ See video …

JOE CONCHA – Kamala Harris becomes a ‘human Chernobyl’ when the teleprompter is taken away. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Saturday.