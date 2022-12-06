Walker, Warnock battle in Senate runoff, Twitter files prompt media reckoning and more top headlines

​

PEACH STATE SHOWDOWN – Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock set to face off in high-stakes Senate runoff. Continue reading …

‘SORRY EPISODE’ – Hunter Biden revelations in Twitter Files prompts media reckoning. Continue reading …

ALL ABOUT THE OIL – Biden admin tosses Maduro lifeline despite crimes against humanity. Continue reading …

‘ONE OF A KIND’ – Hollywood stars react after iconic actress Kirstie Alley dies. Continue reading …

AIRLINE OUTRAGE – Passenger reportedly tells mom she shouldn’t have toddler in first class. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ANYWHERE BUT THERE – Biden dodging border visit despite being 100 miles away. Continue reading …

‘INTERESTING COINCIDENCE’ – WH dismisses evidence Twitter censored Hunter Biden story. Continue reading …

‘PREPARED TO GET IN THE RACE’ – John Bolton floats 2024 presidential run. Continue reading …

‘POLITICAL PAYOFF’– Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin’s energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FIGHTING WORDS – DeSantis spox fires back after ‘mainstream media’ hit piece. Continue reading …

‘FAKE NEW RULES’ – Washington Post writers slammed for defense of Hunter Biden laptop coverage. Continue reading …

‘M IS FOR MEH’ – MSNBC, liberal analysts complain Hunter Biden Twitter story is a ‘snoozefest.’ Continue reading …

‘TOXIC FEMININITY’ – ‘The View’s’ Alyssa Farah Griffin suggests show is hostile to women. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Dems and Hollywood turned the Kennedy Center Honors into the new Oscars. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – This isn’t how our system is supposed to work. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The media were complicit in ‘outright censorship.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The most wonderful crime of the year. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BEIJING BACKS DOWN – Researcher says Chinese citizens ’empowered’ after COVID protests. Continue reading …

BAD ACTORS – Former Navy SEAL says China, Russia emboldened by Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Continue reading …

VETTING DRIVERS – Seasonal delivery workers face scrutiny after 7-year-old’s murder. Continue reading …

ROYAL INSPIRATION – Meghan and Kate invoke Princess Diana in battle for spotlight. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

“During the 2020 election, Twitter [working with the US government] did this with the help of the FBI, committing censorship on behalf of one candidate while working to hurt the other candidate. It is hard to imagine a more brazen attack on our democracy than this. This is not how our system is supposed to work. In fact, it’s illegal.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

