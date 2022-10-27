‘War zone’: Daily gunshots remind Milwaukee peace activist of her murdered son

​

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee peace activist pleaded for elected officials to work with community leaders to combat rampant violence in her neighborhood, where daily gunshots remind her of when her son was killed just blocks away from her home.

“It’s not a war zone per se but if I’m hearing gunshots on a daily basis, it kind of is,” Camille Mays, the founder of Peace Garden Project MKE, told Fox News. “Even though I’m not ducking and dodging bullets on my block, if I can hear them every day, that’s not good.”

Between 2017 and 2021, homicides in Milwaukee County increased by 65.3%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. There have been 183 homicides in 2022 as of Oct. 25, according to the Milwaukee Police Department, putting the city on pace to beat the previous record.

Mays said residents and elected officials need to collaborate on initiatives focused on mental wellness and building positive relationships within the community to reduce violent crime. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson hasn’t accepted Mays requests for a meeting, making it appear as though he doesn’t care about the community’s efforts, the activist said.

“I think if they collaborated with people in the city, we could have some real great impact,” Mays said. “It’s up to the community and the elected officials and the police to make the best community. We can do better together.”