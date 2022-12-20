Washington DC correctional officer charged with stealing from labor union after lavish trip to NYC

​

A Washington D.C., correctional officer was arrested Monday in connection with embezzling thousands of dollars from his labor union to fund a lavish lifestyle, including a pricey trip to New York City, federal prosecutors said.

Andra Parker Monday was charged with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed he stole the funds while serving as chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police – Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019, according to court documents.

4 ARMED SUSPECTS CLAIMING TO BE FBI AGENTS BREAK INTO DC HOME, STEAL NEARLY $20K IN PROPERTY

As chairman, Parker had access to the union’s bank accounts and was issued a debit card, the Justice Department said.

He used the stolen money on unofficial travel, lodging, and entertainment for himself and his friends, authorities said.

During one trip to New York City, Parker spent more than $7,000 that included rooms and expenses at a Times Square hotel, more than $370 on tickets to a New York Knicks game, and an additional $616 on tickets to “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also spent more than $2,000 on tickets for a Sept, 25, 2018 concert to see Diana Ross in Maryland, prosecutors said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Corrections and the union.