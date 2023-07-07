Washington DC Lyft driver shot and killed as suspects caught on camera fleeing scene

​

A Northern Virginia man finishing up a late-night shift of driving for the rideshare company Lyft, was shot in Washington, D.C., just after midnight Monday, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect seen on video fleeing the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release that just after midnight Monday, officers responded to the 400 block of 11th Street, Northeast, for reports of an unconscious person.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man, later identified as 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar, of Alexandria, Virginia, who was the victim of a shooting inside a vehicle.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported Ahmad Yar to an area hospital, and after failed attempts to save his life, he was pronounced dead.

CBS station WUSA in Washington, D.C., reported that Ahmad Yar served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan. In 2021, he escaped with his wife and four children after the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban.

Ahmad Yar’s wife told the news station that she wanted him to come home after a night with friends, but because rent was due soon, he was determined to keep working. Moments later, he was shot and killed.

He was also reportedly working as a Lyft driver when he was killed.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy,” a Lyft spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

Four individuals were captured on an outdoor Nest camera, fleeing the scene.

Metropolitan police shared the video on its website and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals.

The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Ahmad Yar’s murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, or send an anonymous tip to the Tip Line by sending a text message to 50411.