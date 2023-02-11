Washington man shot dead by armed father at dog park after trying to ‘endanger’ child’s life: police

​

Police in Washington state say that an armed man with his child at a dog park shot and killed an attacker in an incident where police have not filed charges.

The Yakima, Washington Police Department said in a Facebook post that they had received 911 calls on Sunday from the Randall Park Dog Park with callers saying a man acting erratically had been confronting another man and his child at the park.

“The erratic subject attempted to endanger the life of the small child with his words and actions, at which point the child’s father protected his child from the threat,” the post said.

Police explained that the father gave verbal commands to the individual to stop the harassment and attempted to leave the park.

When those attempts to deescalate the situation were not successful, police say the 28-year-old father shot and killed the aggressive individual with a legally owned firearm.

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Ortega.

The Yakima-Herald Republic reported this week that Ortega had been attempting to take the child, about five or six years of age, and that police believe narcotics played a role in the incident.

“Multiple interviews of the involved parties and witnesses corroborated what was believed to have occurred,” police said. “After consultation with the Yakima County Prosecutor, the man who discharged the firearm in this incident was released after cooperating with detectives.”

The department added that a formal decision on possible charges will be made by the prosecutor’s office once the investigation is complete.

The Yakima Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.