Washington Porsche driver flees to China after wild video shows car speeding off highway, killing passenger

​

A woman was allegedly driving drunk when she lost control of her Porsche as she sped at nearly 100 mph on a Washington state highway, according to the police report.

The driver – Ting Ye, 26 – smashed into a concrete barrier, went airborne about 100 feet over a retention pond and smashed into a concrete wall before the car finally landed upside down in a grassy area, the police report says.

The mangled wreckage rested in the same area for about 45 minutes until a passerby saw the carnage and called 911.

The passenger – Yabao Liu – died at the scene, according to the police report, obtained by Fox News Digital. Ye survived and fled to her native country of China, evading vehicular homicide charges.

Before the fatal crash, Ye’s white Porsche appeared as a blur on traffic cameras as she whizzed through several intersections at about 92-94 mph, according to the video and report obtained by Fox News Digital.

She was traveling north from downtown Bellevue, Washington, shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 30, when she lost control and skidded toward the barrier with a “great deal of tire smoke” coming from the car, the report says.

Investigators estimated she hit the barrier at over 90 mph and documented the “significant tire marks.”

“These marks originate in the southbound lane, even though (Ye) was traveling north,” the report says. “I found no signs of impact with any object prior to the concrete barrier.”

Ye was still in the car when first responders arrived at the scene. While she received medical attention, first responders smelled “the strong odor of alcohol,” the report alleges.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was treated and discharged from the hospital on Oct. 6 without notifying police.

After she left the hospital, an unnamed acquaintance drove Ye to Vancouver, British Columbia, where caught a flight to China less than a week before the King County prosecuting attorney’s office filed the vehicular homicide charge and signed the warrant for her arrest.

That was on Oct. 10, the same day she flew out of Canada, according to police, who are working with the federal authorities.

A bench warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 23 when she didn’t appear for her scheduled arraignment.

Complicating the case is the United States’ icy relationship with China, which has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

“This means that a person suspected of or convicted of a crime in the U.S., but who made it to China, cannot be apprehended and forced to return to the U.S. to face trial or punishment,” according to worldpopulationreview.com.

“Our plea to [Ye] is that she return and realize that there’s a grieving family involved here,” Bellevue police spokesperson Officer Seth Tyler told The Seattle Times. “They really need closure on this.… She can bring this matter to a close by returning to the United States.”

If she re-enters the U.S., her warrant will immediately be flagged, he said.

