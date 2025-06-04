Washington state father wanted for murder after 3 daughters found dead

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington state man is wanted on suspicion of murder after his three young daughters were reported missing and subsequently found dead.

Travis Decker, 32, is wanted on three counts of murder and kidnapping, according to Wenatchee Police. Wenatchee is located about 100 miles east of Seattle.

Police said it was unknown whether Decker was armed. He is a former Army soldier with “extensive training.”

On Friday, the girls’ mother reported that their father did not return them after a planned visit, police said. The girls were aged nine, eight and five.

FBI TO PROBE ‘TARGETED VIOLENCE’ AGAINST RELIGIOUS GROUPS AFTER EVANGELICALS’ PROTEST IN SEATTLE

Over the weekend, authorities searched for the children and their father, who was believed to be living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup with Washington state plates.

Police said Decker’s truck was found unoccupied on Monday near a campground west of the city of Leavenworth, which is about 20 miles northwest of Wenatchee.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the girls’ bodies in “relatively close proximity to that vehicle,” police said.

Police believe the girls, whose wrists were zip-tied, died from asphyxiation, according to court documents.

Anyone who may have seen Decker since Friday or knows where he may be was asked to contact police.

“Due to safety concerns do not attempt to contact or approach Decker,” police said.

The mother told police that Decker picked the girls up around 5 p.m. on Friday but did not return them by 8 p.m. and his phone went straight to voicemail, court documents said.

A detective said she “expressed concern because Decker reportedly has never done this before and … is currently experiencing some mental health issues.”

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN SUNKEN BOAT BRINGS CLOSURE TO TEXAS FAMILY’S ALASKA TRAGEDY

“What prompted her to call us was that … he was late returning the girls and had not communicated to her that he was going to be late, which was his typical fashion and so this was out of the ordinary,” Capt. Brian Chance said.

The sheriff’s office, which located the truck, was leading the search in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest area while other teams followed up on “potential credible information and tips” about Decker’s location, the agency said in a statement.

The agency was working with U.S. Marshals to search for Decker. A reward of up to $20,000 was available for information leading directly to his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Travis, if you’re listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said at a press conference Tuesday. “Do the right thing, do what you need to do. And take accountability for your actions. We’re not gonna go away, we’re not going to rest, and we’re gonna make sure we find you.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.