Washington state mom of four dead after falling off LA Fitness gym treadmill

A mother of four in Washington state died after falling off the treadmill at an LA Fitness gym.

Marissa Woods said she was at an LA Fitness Center on July 21 with her sister, Delrie Rosario, 36, and both were running on a treadmill when the incident happened. Woods said that Rosario collapsed and hit her head on the treadmill, according to KIRO 7.

“She tried to slow the machine down. I thought maybe she just missed a step. She just collapsed, [and] hit her head on the machine,” Woods said.

Woods said that her sister hit her head on the front of the machine and lost consciousness, then fell off.

“I was screaming, you know, ‘anybody, just please help! Anybody know how to do CPR?” Woods remembered screaming.

Woods said that there were people in the gym who sprinted to help Rosario, but employees stood still.

“Not one worker,” Woods said. “I think they were in shock.”

According to the report, Rosario later died at a local hospital.

Woods said that her sister will be remembered as “a mother first.”

“Always everything she did was for kids. She worked so hard for kids,” Woods said.

LA Fitness did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital.