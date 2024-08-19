WATCH: Masked anti-Israel protester disrupts delegate party on eve of DNC in Chicago

​

A lone, masked anti-Israel protester disrupted the Democratic National Convention welcome party on stage at Navy Pier in Chicago on Sunday night, video posted to social media shows.

“You are funding a genocide,” the protester said after storming the stage and grabbing a microphone. “The Harris-Biden administration keeps sending money to Israel.”

As the protester was being dragged offstage, others could be heard chanting, “Free, Free Palestine.”

The video, posted to Instagram by anti-Israel group @directactions4palestine, has text calling it a “disruption” and that “Gaza will be heard.”

The Instagram profile includes a link to a cloud-based messaging service named Telegram, with a thread called “Shutdown the DNC.”

It is not the only protest that has happened, and more are expected.

On Monday afternoon, the Coalition to March on the DNC began a march against the Israel-Hamas war from Chicago’s Union Park.

At least five additional publicly announced rallies are set to take place up to the convention’s final ceremonies on Thursday, FOX 32 Chicago reports.

Early Monday, the United States Palestinian Community Network hosted a demonstration in Union Park, according to FOX 32. The TV station also noted that protesters gathered downtown on Sunday to voice demands for LGBTQ and abortion rights.

“People in the city of Chicago shouldn’t be afraid,” Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a Monday afternoon presentation before the City Club of Chicago, according to FOX 32. “You should not be afraid to go about your day and do what you normally do. Will there be disruptions in traffic? Yes. So you’re going to see a lot more traffic. But you’re also going to see a lot more officers. High visibility of officers, bike patrol, you’re going to see all of those things out there.”