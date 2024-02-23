WATCH: Minnesota craft brewery worker knocked to ground by beer geyser after beverage bursts from tank

​

A Minnesota craft brewery worker was knocked off his feet and flung across the room by a geyser of beer after the tank exploded in a hilarious viral video.

The Back Channel Brewing Co. posted the now-viral video of the explosion on their Instagram, which featured their employee named Brendan Babcock.

The video showed Babcock getting blown off his feet when a torrent of beer escapes from a fermentation valve tank and hits him in the face.

After he was pummeled by the stream of alcohol, Babcock attempted to get up and stop the gushing geyser.

He was quickly joined by other employees who rushed to assist, but were forced to hang back when they realized the force of the beer.

The brewery confirmed that Babcock survived the ordeal.

A limited batch, which has been appropriately named Blow Back, but cautioned on Instagram that it would be a “limited release (obviously).”

