WATCH: Road rage suspect drags mom out of vehicle, body-slams her on pavement

A Massachusetts mother of two was seriously injured after a man pulled her out of her car and body-slammed her head-first during a road-rage attack caught on video after a minor fender-bender.

Hailea Soares, 31, was driving in Attleboro, Massachusetts, around 9 a.m. Friday when she rear-ended the driver in front of her, who had stopped suddenly, according to WHDH-TV News.

“He kept slamming on his brakes and then when we got to the intersection, he hit a light and he was in front of me,” Soares told the outlet. “As soon as we went through, we didn’t even make it across and he slammed on the brakes, so I hit him.”

Gladior Kwesiah, a 26-year-old Rhode Island resident, then pulled Soares out of her vehicle, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

When Soares tried to take photos of the damage to her vehicle, the attacker yanked away her phone, she said.

“I tried to defend myself, and then he picked me up, and that was when the woman got the video of me being thrown to the ground,” she told WHDH. “I remember thinking, ‘I’m in the air right now. I’m in the air.'”

Soares was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital suffering from a broken knee, a broken foot, an injured eye socket and a serious head wound, according to WHDH.

Kwesiah was arrested on scene and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon resulting in serious injury, malicious destruction of property and driving without a license, according to the Attleboro Police Department. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

Attleboro police Sgt. Kevin Sellers told WHDH the incident was “inappropriate and unacceptable conduct stemming from what was essentially a minor motor vehicle crash.”

Soares said she was just happy to survive the attack.

“He was just being a jerk— on the road,” she said in an interview with ABC-TV News. “I don’t know if he was having a bad day. I don’t know what that was, but if that’s the type of person he is, I don’t think he belongs in society with the rest of us.”

A GoFundMe initiative for Soares’ medical expenses had raised nearly $29,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.