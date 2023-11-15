Watch: ‘Shameless’ Miami thief take off with woman’s patio furniture in broad daylight

​

A “shameless” man in Florida was caught on camera making off with a woman’s porch decorations in broad daylight and struggling to place the stolen items in his SUV.

Aramairon Perez shared on Instagram footage from her Nest doorbell video camera of the thief in the act on November 9.

“8.36 am at my house, a shameless person robbed me,” Perez wrote in Spanish. “I’m sharing it so that you are aware, you can no longer be calm.”

The bizarre footage shows the thief, who was wearing all-black with a Miami Heat basketball hat along with a mask, pulling up to Perez’s residence in Miami, Florida in his black Ford Expedition.

He quickly opens the trunk before jogging up to Perez’s porch-seemingly unaware that he was being video recorded.

First, the thief is seen lugging a large wicker chair back to his SUV and is seen struggling to put it in. Eventually, he manages to place it in his vehicle.

The thief does not stop there, returning to the Miami porch and retrieving an exotic-looking leafy plant from Perez’s porch.

He is seen on the Nest doorbell video footage wrangling the heavy potted plant. After a couple of failed attempts, he is seen eventually sliding it next to the wicker chair.

The man begins to head back to the porch, then appears to change his mind and returns to close his bursting SUV and take off.

The Miami Police Department did not immediately confirm if the thief was arrested following the incident.