WATCH: Video shows driver striking Nashville police car during traffic stop

Authorities in Nashville shared shocking footage showing a driver crashing into a patrol car while an officer was initiating a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a Nashville police officer saw a silver Dodge Challenger driving at a high rate of speed near downtown Nashville.

Officials said the officer then turned on his lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver was slow to stop and began driving recklessly and making donuts in the roadway.

After completing multiple donuts, the vehicle was facing the officer’s patrol car, where he is seen accelerating and hitting the officer’s car head on.

Authorities said the officer was injured during the incident and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

The driver then drove behind the patrol car, continued doing donuts and then fled the scene.

The driver, who police identified as Carlos Esquivel, 22, surrendered to police downtown late Tuesday morning.

Nashville Police said Esquivel is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, and reckless driving.

He was booked into jail and is being held on a $27,500 bond.