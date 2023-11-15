Wedding crasher who posed as guest to steal thousands in cash is freed, again

​

A serial wedding crasher who has targeted nuptials in three states, stealing tens of thousands in cash and gift cards, is free again after her latest heist.

Mississippi resident Sandra Lynn Henson, 57, has pulled off thefts by creeping from table to table, snatching cash and credit cards from people’s purses and raiding gift tables, according to USA Today.

“Miss Henson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings and stealing money and cards from purses,” the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page next to her latest booking photo.

She was most recently busted on Sept. 30 at Lexi and Brady Butler’s wedding at Lily Creek Farm, in Belden, Mississippi, after members of the bridal party noticed her alone in the bridal room.

The bride and groom were outside with most guests when the bride’s sister and wedding planner, Kait Dorrough, spotted Henson.

“She had a plate with some cake in her hand and was slowly eating it,” Dorrough said.

The sister quizzed her on who she accompanied to the wedding.

“She gave some random name and said the person had already left,” Dorrough recalled. That was when the wedding planner remembered that a guest was missing a makeup bag, and she went to her purse and noticed she was missing cash.

They confronted Henson, and she allegedly confessed, producing $200 from her bra.

Henson, who is currently on probation after a prison stint for similar crimes, pleaded guilty to petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace for the latest intrusion. She was ordered to pay a $650 fine and released on probation.

The bride was stunned by the slap on the wrist. “It’s unfair,” Lexi, 22, told USA Today. “She has robbed so many people of precious time, memories, and gifts, but she never has to own up to her wrongdoing. I can’t believe no one is taking this seriously.”

Dorrough added that Henson had a notebook with lists of other weddings. She believes she scoured The Knot website for targets.

In June 2019, Henson hit five weddings in Alabama in a single day. She was allegedly caught on video stealing $500 in cash and gift cards from the gift table at a church wedding. The case is still pending, according to USA Today.

After the news spread, more than a dozen additional couples contacted Alabama law enforcement and reported noticing the same uninvited guest at their weddings stealing cash.

At the time, Henson also had cases in Tennessee, according to the report.

In April 2021, Madison Vollmer Sacharczyk realized that Henson was on security video plundering the gift table at her Mississippi wedding.

She posted a still photo of Henson from the footage on Facebook, warning others.

In June 2021, Henson was convicted in Marshall County, Mississippi, of grand larceny and burglary and was sentenced to one year in prison.

“It’s insane,” Dorrough said. “She’s been doing this for quite some time, and I don’t think she has any intention to stop.”