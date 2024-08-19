Weekend before Chicago hosts DNC, at least 30 people shot, 5 murdered in Windy City

​

At least 30 people were shot, including five fatally, in Chicago over the weekend before the Democratic National Convention kicked off in the Windy City.

According to the weekend crime statistics released by the Chicago Police Department on Monday morning, there were 26 shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

In that time frame, 30 people were shot, including those fatally and non-fatally wounded. There were five murders in Chicago over the weekend.

A sixth person was shot and killed by police officers after allegedly first critically wounding two victims.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the Chicago Police Department said it was fully cooperating.

The latest shooting reported in Chicago – which does not fall within the weekend crime count – happened at approximately 1:01 a.m. Monday morning in the 100 block of E. 92nd Street.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the face. The victim was unable to speak to the officers and was treated by the fire department, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition.

A witness told police the victim was in a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown offender. No one was immediately taken into custody, and detectives continue to investigate the case, police said.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night, a 59-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 2100 block of W. 68th Place when a group of unknown offenders approached and fired gunshots, striking the victim in the chest, and fled the scene, police said. The victim was treated by Chicago fire personnel and transported to Christ Hospital where he is listed in serious condition. No one was immediately taken into custody.

A deadly shooting unfolded in broad daylight at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of W. Madison. Police said officers responded to a shots-fired call and discovered a 28-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground unresponsive. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police said a handgun was recovered on scene, and no one was in custody as detectives continue to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Chicago police released preliminary information about the officer-involved shooting that unfolded at approximately 1:16 a.m. Sunday. Officers assigned to the Robbery Task Force heard multiple shots being fired in the 1800 block of S. Blue Island and soon “encountered armed offenders, at which point both officers fired their weapons, striking an offender.”

A firearm was recovered at the scene in the slide-lock position, police said. Responding officers began rendering aid. The male offender was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two victims, a male and female, were discovered inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the vicinity of where officers heard shots being fired, police said. Both victims were transported to local hospitals and were initially reported in critical condition. Further investigation revealed the deceased offender was the one to fire toward the occupied vehicle, striking the two victims inside, police said.

Two officers were transported to an area hospital for observation.

Chicago police are investigating a homicide that happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of S. Loomis. A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were on a porch when an unidentified offender or offenders approached and fired gunshots before fleeing, police said.

The 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and back. The Chicago Fire Department transported him to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated on scene by Chicago fire personnel and transported to the same hospital in good condition. No one was immediately in custody.

Chicago police released a photo of another homicide suspect, described as an African American male with a medium build, seen running with two leashed dogs. He is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the 15th District on Saturday. Detectives said video showed the suspect on Madison and Lavergne Avenue at approximately 2:34 p.m. fire a weapon during a verbal altercation, striking the victim “about his body.”

Police said the male victim in his 30s sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, a 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were outside in the 4700 block of W. Polk when they heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The female victim sustained a gunshot wound to her right ankle and was transported to the same hospital in good condition. No one was immediately taken into custody, police said. A third victim, a 33-year-old man, sustained a gunshot to his right foot and transported himself to Rush Hospital.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 12:29 a.m. Saturday while standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of S. Champlain. Again, no one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate.

Chicago police, meanwhile, are also monitoring anti-Israel protests expected to involve thousands of demonstrators during the DNC. Businesses boarded windows in anticipation of possible riots.