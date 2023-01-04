West bracing for life-threatening storm as record warmth spreads across East Coast

​

The West Coast will be facing a major storm on Wednesday and Thursday that will bring incredible amounts of rain, very strong winds and heavy mountain snow.

San Francisco is in the bull’s-eye of some of the worst weather and residents are being asked to heed all the warnings and to avoid travel as the possibility for flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows will potentially be life-threatening.

The system that brought more than 2 feet of snow to portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest will begin to wind down on Wednesday.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten sections of the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic, while record-setting warmth will be the story along the East Coast.