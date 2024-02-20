West Virginia authorities bust crime ring delivering drugs by drone into federal prison

​

Eleven suspects, including a juvenile, have been arrested for allegedly using drones to deliver illegal drugs into a federal prison in West Virginia.

The investigation began last November when officials at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution in Welch contacted the office of McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy.

The facility asked the sheriff’s office for help with increased drone use in the area and in December, the sheriff’s office started receiving multiple tips about drone deliveries.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested suspects from mid-December through early February. The charges included introduction or attempts to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawfully operating a drone, terroristic acts, and felony conspiracy.

Ten of the 11 suspects have been identified as Jose Enrigue, Dominguez Santos, Arturo Gallegos, Miguel Piceno, Francisco Gonzalez, Bailey Sexton, Hector Luis, Raymond Saez, Rivera Gamalier, and Frank Salgado.

Each remains incarcerated with a cash-only bond set between $20,000 and $150,000, per local station WCHSTV.

In announcing the charges Friday, Muncy didn’t say what drugs were allegedly flown into the facility. He did not specify whether those arrested were inmates.

Another man, from Louisville, Kentucky, who was wanted in connection with the case, was found dead last Thursday after fleeing officers on foot a week prior.

Muncy did not indicate where he was found, and his body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

One of the arrested suspects is a juvenile. In addition, two suspects – Raymon Saez and Hector Luis – were charged with assault and battery on an officer and fleeing on foot. Another suspect in the case was charged with being a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Most of the suspects remained held Monday at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden. Jail records didn’t indicate whether they have attorneys who could comment on the charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.