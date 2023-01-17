West Virginia lawmakers consider new holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash

​

West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago.

The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team.

According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University Airplane Crash Day,” would not be a paid day off, but more of an annual day of recognition. Lead sponsor Democratic Del. Sean Hornbuckle of Huntington originally proposed making the holiday a paid day off, but that was changed during the committee process.

NEPAL PRIME MINISTER DECLARES NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING; PANEL TO INVESTIGATE CAUSE OF PLANE CRASH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House Government Organization Committee greenlit the bill on Monday. It now headed to the full House of Delegates for consideration.

The 1970 crash occurred when a chartered jet went into a hillside in fog and rain upon approach to the airport near Huntington. The team was returning from a game at East Carolina.