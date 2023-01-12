West will see more rain, mountain snow as Southeast is hit by thunderstorms

​

More heavy rain and mountain snow will target the West – specifically California – on Thursday, Friday and into next week.

CALIFORNIA WEATHER: STATE BRACES FOR MORE LIFE-THREATENING RAIN AS STORM DEATH TOLL RISES

Some areas have received upward of 40 inches of rain and 10 feet of snow since the end of December.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Southeast, including the risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A coastal storm is expected to crank up Thursday night and Friday for the Northeast, with heavy rain along the coast, measurable snow for the interior sections and possible ice and freezing rain in some spots.