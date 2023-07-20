Whistleblower confirms attorney refused Hunter Biden charges, RFK Jr. on censorship and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

NEW ERA BEGINS – Fox News Channel kicks off its first week of the new primetime lineup. Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by “Jesse Watters Primetime” at 8 p.m. ET, “Hannity” will remain at 9 p.m. ET and “Gutfeld!” will begin at 10 p.m. ET. Continue reading …

BIDEN BUCKS – Whistleblower confirms attorney who donated to Biden’s 2020 campaign ‘refused to bring charges’ against Hunter. Continue reading …

HAPPENING TODAY – RFK Jr has ‘no business’ testifying in Congress on government censorship, Democrats say. Continue reading …

‘TURNED UPSIDE-DOWN’ – Lawyer reveals how wife found out husband was Gilgo Beach suspect as she files for divorce. Continue reading …

‘SMALL TOWN’ JAB – Jason Aldean ‘Small Town’ backlash: Country singer and wife Brittany fight back amid controversies. Continue reading …

DISTURBING TREND -Artificial intelligence could ‘normalize’ child sexual abuse as graphic images erupt online: experts. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

HEATED HEARING – Democrat rips up remarks, bungles Constitution during Biden whistleblower testimony. Continue reading …

INITIAL MOVES – Senate takes first steps to regulate AI in annual defense bill. Continue reading …

‘STILL STRUGGLING’ – No brotherly love for Biden as blue-collar workers slam ‘Bidenomics’ before Philly visit.Continue reading …

INSIDE SCOOP – Democratic congressman appears to confirm Hunter Biden discussed business deals with the president. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

NOT HERE – CNN, MSNBC skip live coverage of IRS whistleblower hearing on explosive Hunter Biden probe claims. Continue reading …

‘INDOCTRINATING’ – Psychoanalyst sounds alarm on gender ideology being taught to kids. Continue reading …

MAJOR SUPPORTER – DeSantis defends Jason Aldean from media attacks: ‘Nothing to apologize for’. Continue reading …

PROTESTER ASSAULTED – Climate protester blocking road shoved to the ground after pregnant woman’s car crashes. Continue reading …

OPINION

CAROL MILLER – The quiet new way Biden wants to tax you. Continue reading …

REP. BURGESS OWENS – I grew up under Jim Crow and this is a game-changing solution to close America’s racist education gap. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Anyone else would be going to jail if they were Hunter. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – It looks like the Biden administration blew up Hunter’s laptop like a bag of coke. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This is the single biggest abuse of power scandal in modern American history.Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The New York Times quietly admitted this fact about COVID. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

JUST THE PRESCRIPTION – AI app helps aging adults manage their prescriptions with one photo: ‘Your personal health assistant.’ Continue reading …

CHANCE AT HISTORY – Carli Lloyd says chance at Women’s World Cup history won’t faze USWNT: ‘It’s in their DNA’. Continue reading …

FISHING TRIP FOR PATRIOTS – Blue-collar boaters on Boston Harbor honor disabled veterans with 65th annual fishing trip. Continue reading …

A TERRIBLE THIRST – Check out this thirsty (and sneaky) bobcat, seen in Cave Creek, Arizona, as it drank water from a bird feeder and tried to beat the heat. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean’s song is ‘absurd’: Ann Dorn. See video …

WATCH: Biden has been chipping away at our country’s legacy: Gianno Caldwell. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“If Hunter was treated like anyone else with the same set of damning facts, he’d be going to jail. He wouldn’t be on probation, and that, of course, would hurt President Biden politically.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.