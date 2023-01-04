White House press secretary skirts question on House investigating Hunter Biden’s business deals

​

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflected questions from a reporter on Tuesday, on whether President Biden lied about his involvement in his family’s business schemes.

During a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about claims from the House Oversight Committee – just as Republicans were taking control of the House – and claims of having evidence that the president lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s schemes.

Members of the House Oversight Committee have alleged that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden participated in “waste, fraud, and abuse” in international business dealings.

Along with those allegations, Republicans said in November they had evidence of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, tax evasion and other crimes.

“So, look, I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. House Republicans promised that fighting inflation during the midterms was going to be their number one priority,” Jean Pierre said in response to Doocy’s question. “That’s what they said was important to them, and that’s what they wanted to do. But instead, what they’re doing is wanting to do an investigation on the president and his family. That’s their focus.”

She accused the Republican party of focusing more on what the American people do not want to see, like political division.

“Look, I’m not going to get into, you know, get into the specifics of any oversight here,” Jean-Pierre said, directing questions to White House counsel who would be handling the matter.

At the center of controversy surrounding Hunter is a laptop, which during the presidential campaign was left at a repair shop in Delaware.

The New York Post reported on the many documents on that laptop in October 2020, which detailed questionable overseas business dealings that are now part of an ongoing federal tax probe into Hunter, who was under federal investigation since 2018. President Biden has claimed he had no knowledge of his son’s dealings.

The probe was sparked by suspicious activity reports regarding questionable foreign transactions from “China and other foreign nations.”

In 2020, it became known that the FBI subpoenaed the laptop during an existing money laundering investigation.