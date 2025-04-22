White House responds to report claiming Trump looking to replace key Cabinet official and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. White House responds to rumor about Trump

2. First photos of Pope Francis in casket

3. Karen Read faces the fight of her life

MAJOR HEADLINES

UNDER REVIEW – Army suspends commander after Trump, Vance, Hegseth vanish from command board. Continue reading …

STEPPING UP – Conservative media titan makes ‘big decision’ that could shape future of deep blue state. Continue reading …

TROUBLE IN PARADISE – Vacation hot spot is being used as ‘springboard’ for illegal human smuggling operations. Continue reading …

HATE ON DISPLAY – Coachella organizers ‘blindsided’ by band’s vulgar anti-Israel display at festival. Continue reading …

CREEPY CAMPUS – Hundreds of skeletons, entire church found beneath university property. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

PRESIDENTIAL PAIR – White House-Vatican relationship stretches a century, including fighting communism. Continue reading …

‘TREMENDOUS’ – Trump issues full-throated endorsement of Sen. Steve Daines. Continue reading …

‘SELF-INFLICTED WOUND’ – Dem senator hosts businesses concerned ‘enormous uncertainty’ of tariffs. Continue reading …

‘DRAMATICALLY CLEANER’ – Trump Energy chief recounts evolution of US environs over 55 ‘Earth Days.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘SEEKING PURPOSE’ – Young adults say they are inspired by ‘history’ and ‘truth’ of Catholicism as they convert in massive numbers. Continue reading …

‘PROVOCATION’ PIECE – Larry David pens scathing satire against Bill Maher’s Trump meeting. Continue reading …

‘LONG OVERDUE’ – Jewish Harvard students split as university fights Trump’s antisemitism crackdown demands. Continue reading …

‘KEEPING SCORE’ – Democratic lawmaker suggests party not look kindly on foreign governments helping Trump. Continue reading …

OPINION

BISHOP ROBERT BARRON – The legacy of Pope Francis. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Democrats have a Joe Biden problem. And there’s no way to fix it. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘ANYBODY’S WIFE’ – Missing realtor’s husband fights murder case that rocked affluent neighborhood. Continue reading …

GREAT OUTDOORS – Star loves living in ‘doomsday cabin’ away from Hollywood life. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on classic cars, perfect pitches and timeless TV. Take the quiz here …

MILITARY FAMILY – Ashton Jeanty pays visit to National Guard base and sees NFL comparison with it. Continue reading …

‘FAVORITE DAY’ – The president and first lady celebrate Easter & springtime with America’s children. See video …

WATCH

PAUL DELADURANTAYE – Vatican gears up to select new pontiff following death of Pope Francis. See video …

ADRIAN LAWSON – Southern California man praises Catholic conversion for ‘mental health clarity.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.