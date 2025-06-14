Who are the shooting victims in the ‘targeted’ attacks against Minnesota lawmakers?

​

One Minnesota lawmaker and her husband are dead and a senator and his wife are injured as authorities search for the shooter in what officials are calling “targeted” attacks on political figures and their families.

Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman, 55, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 and had been serving her 11th term as a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. She acted as minority leader from 2017 to 2019, and as speaker of the House from 2019 to 2025.

She previously worked for senators Al Gore and John Kerry before enrolling in law school and eventually starting her own practice.

Hortman and husband Mark, who was also killed in the attack, are survived by two adult children.

She reportedly worked with multiple organizations throughout her community and was described as a “lifelong resident of the northern suburbs, a mother, a volunteer and a small business person,” according to her website.

Hortman made headlines earlier this week for being the only House Democrat voting to repeal taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage for adult illegal immigrants.

“I know that people will be hurt by that vote, and we worked very hard to try and get a budget deal that wouldn’t include that provision,” Hortman said after the vote, according to KTTC.

Hortman reportedly voted against the bill to move the budget through the state’s split legislature.

Earlier this year, Hortman led House Democrats in a three-week walkout as the split legislature wrestled over power with Republicans. Hortman ultimately relinquished the gavel to Rep. Lisa Demuth and assumed the role of speaker emerita.

“Our state lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor and a sense of service. She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many.”

Sen. John Hoffman, 60, and wife Yvette were also shot Saturday but are expected to survive.

Hoffman was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012 and is serving his fourth term as a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Prior to taking office, Hoffman served as vice chair of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board.

He serves as the chair of the Human Services Committee and holds a seat on the Energy, Utilities, Environment and Climate Committee, along with the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee and the Health and Human Services Committee.

Hoffman and his wife have one child.

“My heart is broken over the events that unfolded overnight and the loss of life, security and peace that we are all feeling right now,” Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said in a statement. “The families of Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senator John Hoffman are in my prayers. Senate Republicans are unified in our condemnation of this brazen act of violence.”

On Saturday afternoon, authorities released the name of a suspect wanted in the attacks as a manhunt for the shooter continues.

Vance Boelter, 57, was identified as the suspected gunman.

Surveillance footage released by police shows Boelter wearing a brown cowboy hat inside a Minneapolis business hours after the attacks, and a second photo revealed a masked gunman wearing police-like tactical gear and carrying a flashlight outside a home.

Authorities did not reveal a possible motive for the violence.

Police were called to the Hoffmans’ home shortly after 2 a.m. and found the couple with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. As a precautionary measure, officers were sent to Hortman’s home.

Upon their arrival, authorities encountered a man dressed as a police officer at Hortman’s home and what appeared to be a patrol car parked outside.

“When officers confronted him, the individual immediately fired upon the officers who exchanged gunfire, and the suspect retreated back into the home” and escaped, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

Several AK-style guns were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle, along with a pile of “No Kings” flyers, an apparent nod to the anti-Trump administration protests sweeping the nation this weekend. Boelter is believed to be armed with a pistol.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter’s arrest. Authorities believe Boelter may be trying to flee the area, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Boelter is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Officials ask anyone with information about Boelter’s whereabouts to call 877-996-6222.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital’s Cameron Arcand contributed to this report.