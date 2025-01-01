Who is Shamsud Din Jabbar? What we know about the New Orleans New Years’ terrorist suspect

​[[{“value”:”

The suspect who allegedly drove into a joyous crowd at a New Year’s celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens, has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar by the FBI.

Jabbar—who died at the scene of the attack—is a U.S.-born citizen who lived in Texas, FBI Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Alethea Duncan said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The FBI also revealed that Jabbar was an Army veteran.

“What I can tell you, the person was an Army veteran,” Duncan said. “We believe he was [an] honorable discharge. But we’re working through this process to figure out all this information.”

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS FBI INVESTIGATES ACT OF TERRORISM AFTER BOURBON STREET ATTACK

Criminal Record:

Jabbar was charged with two minor crimes in 2002 and 2005, according to documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

In 2002, he was charged with misdemeanor theft in Katy, Texas and in 2005 with driving with an invalid license.

Voting Record:

His Texas voter registration has no party affiliation, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

OFFICIALS POSTPONE SUGAR BOWL IN THE WAKE OF APPARENT TERROR ATTACK ON BOURBON STREET

He previously resided in North Carolina, where in 2012, he was registered as a Democrat.

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



The recent terrorist attack in New Orleans comes on the heels of the devastating German Christmas market attack in December.

The incident, which was investigated as a terrorist act. Five people were reportedly killed and more than 200 were injured in the incident, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Magdeburg Police Department said in a translated post that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor. They said their current assumption is that he was a “lone perpetrator.”

“}]]