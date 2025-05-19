Who was Guy Edward Bartkus? What we know about the Palm Springs bombing suspect

​

The 25-year-old man that authorities say is responsible for bombing a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, was reportedly a self-proclaimed “pro-mortalist” and believed that people should not be brought into the world without their own consent.

Guy Edward Bartkus — who was from Twentynine Palms — allegedly set off a car bomb on Saturday near the American Reproductive Center fertility clinic, killing himself and injuring four others.

Bartkus reportedly wrote in writings and recordings that he opposed the idea of bringing people into the world against their will, KCAL News reported, citingtwo law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

The writings he left behind were “anti-pro-life,” U.S. Attorney Bilal “Bill” Essayli said on X.

“This was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of FBI Los Angeles’ field office, said at a Sunday news conference. “Make no mistake, we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism.”

The FBI described Bartkus as having “nihilistic ideation,” and noted he may have attempted to livestream the bombing on social media. Authorities are also looking into a possible manifesto Bartkus wrote as part of their investigation, Davis said.

“Based on our investigation, some of the posts that he’s made online, some of the comments made in his manifesto that we’re combing through right now — it’s kind of what led us to that nihilist belief,” Davis said.

The car bombing happened just before 11 a.m. on Saturday on North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive, according to city officials. The explosion damaged nearby businesses and residential properties, and pieces of Bartkus’ car were thrown hundreds of feet in the air and several blocks away, according to authorities.

Bartkus was driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan with license plate number 8HWS848. Officials believe they are aware of when he entered Palm Springs, but are seeking the public’s help with finding out where he was in the city before the attack.

The FBI said Bartkus was not on their radar prior to the bombing. No criminal records, bankruptcies or sexual offenses were immediately found in a public records scan of Bartkus by Fox News Digital.

Bartkus was a resident of Twentynine Palms, a city in San Bernardino County that is located about 60 miles away from Palm Springs. The city serves as an entry point to the Mojave Desert and Joshua Tree National Park.

“This is probably the largest bombing scene that we’ve had in Southern California,” Davis said.

American Reproductive Centers claims to be the first and only full-service fertility center and in vitro fertilization lab in Coachella Valley, according to its website. While the building was damaged, the IVF lab and its materials remained unharmed.

The FBI, the Palm Springs Police Department and the Palm Springs Fire Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.