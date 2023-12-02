Widower of 73-year-old New Orleans woman who was dragged, killed by carjacking teens sues their parents

​

The widower of the 73-year-old woman who was killed in a deadly carjacking last year in New Orleans, is suing the parents of the teenagers responsible for the victim’s death.

Linda Frickey was killed during a March 2022 carjacking after four teenagers dragged the woman behind her own vehicle, severing her arm. An 18-year-old man was convicted of second-degree murder and three girls aged 15 to 17 pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the fatal carjacking.

The teenagers sped away with Ms. Frickey in the car, trapped by her seatbelt, until one of her arms was severed. She succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Now, Rickey Frickey is seeking $50,000 in damages for his wife’s brutal death, loss of income and emotional distress, according to The Times-Picayune.

Mr. Frickey’s sister, Kathy Richard, told nola.com that her brother is planning to file the civil lawsuit against the parents to show that parents have accountability over their children and to “bring awareness to the public that if your children commit crimes, you are liable.”

The lawsuit was originally brought in March but was delayed until after the criminal case of the teens concluded. The final conviction among the teenagers, 18-year-old John Honore, was handed down earlier this week, and could face up to life in prison after he is sentenced in January. The three girls — Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile and Mar’Qel Curtis — pleaded guilty last week and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The victim was dragged more than 200 yards during the violent carjacking in which a victim recalled on the witness stand in Honore’s trial that Mrs. Frickey was “skinned alive” and “tortured,” according to WVUE. The prosecution said video evidence shows Honore carrying out the vicious killing even as Mrs. Frickey, tethered by a seatbelt, pleaded for her life.

“The defendant, after pepper spraying her, grabs her, pulls her out of her car, puts heel to her face, stomps her on the head, gets on top, punches her, gets into the driver seat and you will see decisions made that ended Frickey’s life,” prosecutors said during the trial. “She was screaming and pleading for him to stop. [The defendant] dragged her over 700 feet – or two football fields.”