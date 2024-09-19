Wild video shows limo-driving man leading officers on reckless chase in Wisconsin

​

Police released video of a wild chase and arrest in Wisconsin where the suspect led officers on a brief pursuit in a limo before crashing and taking off on foot through a wooded area.

According to a post on the Pleasant Prairie Police Department’s Facebook page, just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, an officer saw a limousine driving much slower than the posted speed limit.

The officer initiated a traffic stop for a registration violation, but the driver sped off, prompting a pursuit, police said.

The video shows the driver, who police said was Bradley R. Semirich, 37, of Portage, Wisconsin, trying to pass other southbound traffic on the shoulder but loses control and crashes into a ditch.

At one point in the video, the limo appears to blow past a school bus with its lights flashing.

After the crash, Semirich fled the limo and was spotted several blocks from the scene running into a nearby wooded area, which prompted a pursuit, police said.

A search dog tracked the suspect and officers closed in on his location.

An officer reportedly spotted Semirich hiding in the woods and called for backup.

The video shows a physical altercation between the suspect and the officer after Semirich allegedly bit the officer.

“Stop fighting, the less you fight, the better,” the officer yells.

The K-9 officer then jumps in and subdues Semirich, who was taken into custody without further incident.

No officers were injured during the arrest, and a search of the limo revealed methamphetamine and other items consistent with drug dealing, police said.

Semirich was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being sent to the Kenosha County Jail.

Through their investigation, police said they discovered that Semirich had multiple outstanding warrants and was a convicted felon.

“The Pleasant Prairie Police would like to thank our partners; Winthrop Harbor Police Department who assisted our officers with taking the suspect into custody. This is an example of the outstanding work and dedication our officers perform daily while serving our communities,” the department said in the post.

Semirich remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.