‘Will to survive’ helped missing 89-year-old hiker through 10-day ordeal in Idaho wilderness

​

An 89-year-old missing hiker lived nearly 10 days in the wilderness of Idaho through his “will to survive,” authorities said.

“Bing Olbum has been found and is home,” the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Central Idaho said on Aug. 11. “It is an extraordinary outcome for this incident!”

Olbum left from the Hunter Creek Trailhead on Aug. 1, after being dropped off by a family member, expecting to only be gone for five days, but he never reached the exit point of the Mcdonald Creek Area, the sheriff’s office previously said. The trailhead is located within the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

He was reported missing on Aug. 7. Olbum only had five days’ worth of supplies on him when he left.

HIKER LOST FOR 10 DAYS FOUND ALIVE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA MOUNTAINS

Olbum’s camp was found late Saturday evening, and he was home by 3 a.m. Sunday after locals on horseback located him around 12:30 a.m.

“Sheriff Levi Maydole is thankful for the relentless efforts of our wonderful community in providing this outcome,” the sheriff’s office said last Sunday, adding, “Bing’s will to survive has resulted in an unbelievably good ending to this incident. We hope that his recovery is swift, and he will be enjoying time with his family and friends.”

One person commented underneath the sheriff’s post “So happy for this outcome!! Heal fast!!” while another wrote: “I don’t know Bing, but I’m certainly impressed by his toughness. He ain’t no quitter! So thankful for the good ending to his ordeal.” A third called it a “true miracle.”

Officials said that search and rescue units had deployed during the search, looking at all possible trails he could have taken.

The Salmon–Challis National Forest spans over 4.3 million acres in east-central Idaho, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Hunter Creek Trailhead is located north of Boise.

“The trail follows the creek to the head of the canyon where the switchbacks become steeper and a little more difficult,” reads a description of the trail on the U.S. Forest Service website. “At the top, the timber clears and visitors have a clear view of Mount Ryan (11,714 feet) and Kent Peak.”

It wasn’t clear exactly how Olbum got off course on his hike.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Olbum went missing his daughter posted a picture of his trail map on Facebook, saying that she was worried he was hurt “or worse and unable to lay out a tarp for the choppers to see.” After he was found she posted the update: “FOUND DEHYDRATED BUT ALIVE AND WELL!!!!!!!!!!’