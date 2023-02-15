Winter weather forecast from Great Lakes to Rockies

​

A powerful storm will bring many weather hazards for millions of people during the next few days.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EXPECTED TO BE HIT WITH STRONG WINDS, UNUSUALLY COLD AIR

A snow storm stretching from the southern Rockies up into the Great Lakes will bring over a foot of snow for some spots.

Blizzard conditions are forecast for sections of the northern Plains and upper Mississippi Valley.

As the cold front associated with this system smashes into a spring-like air mass with above-average temperatures, severe weather will be the story through Friday for the South, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Ohio Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For all the latest watches and warnings, Fox Weather has you covered.