Winter weather to impact much of US, snow expected in multiple states

A major storm system will bring heavy mountain snow and coastal showers to the northwestern U.S. this weekend.

Widespread heavy rain and snow are expected across much of the Northwest and northern California.

Snowfall totals at high elevations will range from 6-12″.

The highest snowfall totals are expected in California’s Sierra Nevada, where several feet of snow could fall.

Winter weather advisories have been issued through the weekend.

For coastal communities, as much as 3 inches of rain is expected.

Winter weather advisories remain in place Friday for the portions of the Plains and Midwest.

Moderate snow with gusting winds can be expected from South Dakota to Chicago.

Meanwhile, winter storm warnings have been issued for north central Iowa where the winter storm will be strongest.