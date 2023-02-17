Winter weather will blast New England, Great Lakes

​

A storm system moving off the East Coast will bring a quick blast of wintry weather from the Great Lakes to New England, including the possibility for freezing rain and ice.

COLD AIRMASS TRIGGERS FREEZE, FROST WARNINGS IN CALIFORNIA

Some severe storms and flash flooding will be possible along the trailing cold front across the eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Temperatures will cool off for a day, but will rebound on Sunday for the East.

The West is stuck in winter, with cold air, rounds of wet weather and plenty of snow.

Heavy rain will cause flooding for Hawaii during the next few days.