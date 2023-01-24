FOX National News 

Winter weather will bring snow from Southwest to New England

A powerful winter storm will bring several inches of snow from the Southwest to New England.

NEW ENGLAND HIT BY LATEST WINTER STORM

A large swath of 4-8 inches will pile up with isolated higher amounts.

Winter weather alerts through Wednesday morning across the U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

A clipper system diving across the Plains and Great Lakes will drop a few inches of snow as well.

Snow forecast across the U.S. through Wednesday
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe storms are expected along the Gulf Coast.

The threat of severe storms on Tuesday in the Southeast
(Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes are anticipated from South Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

  