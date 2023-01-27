Wisconsin robbers hold up armored truck outside bank, police say

​

Multiple armed suspects robbed an armored truck on Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to police.

The suspects approached and robbed the Thillens truck around 8:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a bank.

The Milwaukee Police Department did not release information about how much money was stolen or whether any of the employees were injured.

NYC THIEVES STEAL OVER 2 DOZEN CARS WORTH HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS FROM LUXURY DEALERSHIP OVERNIGHT

Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in the heist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thillens, which describes itself as the “largest independent armored car service provider in the Midwest,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.