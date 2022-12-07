Wisconsin sheriff’s office K-9 alerts to fentanyl-laced meth during traffic stop, two men arrested

​

A traffic stop in Wisconsin resulted in deputies finding fentanyl-laced methamphetamine, marijuana and other items, authorities said.

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on Interstate 94 early Tuesday for not having been registered. A second deputy also responded to the scene with Nox, a sheriff’s office K-9.

“The deputy commanded Nox to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle and Nox alerted,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

WISCONSIN LEGISLATORS CALL ON GOV. EVERS TO BAN TIK TOK

Deputies found 18.5 grams of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, 11 grams of marijuana, a scale, a pipe, and liquid methamphetamine stored in six jars and two bottles.

Two men – Nathan Vieth, 25, of Milwaukee and 23-year-old Titus Wright of Chicago – were arrested.

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE MAKES EMOTIONAL RETURN 1 YEAR AFTER DARRELL BROOKS KILLED 6 IN WISCONSIN

They each face several drug possession charges. Vieth also had a “body-only” warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Once again, the instincts of trained and experienced deputies along with the skill of their K9 partner led to a significant seizure of controlled substances from a ‘routine’ traffic stop,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “It is impossible to measure the number of lives saved every time the Sheriff’s Office removes this poison from the streets, but the Sheriff’s Office will never waiver in our commitment to protect the public.”