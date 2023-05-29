Witness says he spotted sword-wielding attacker kill man in gruesome attack: ‘It’s demonic’

​

A Maryland man says he witnessed a gruesome and deadly attack by a sword-wielding assailant in an elevator Friday, calling the attack “demonic.”

The resident of Oakcrest Towers apartments in Prince George’s County spoke to local affiliate FOX 5 on condition of anonymity, telling the outlet that he saw the assailant stab the victim in the eyes.

The resident, who reportedly lives near the elevator where the victim’s body was found, said he came upon the crime as it was taking place.

“When I came through the door, the man was stabbing him in his eyeball,” the witness told the local outlet.

“And then, when he was stabbing him in his eyeball, he kept saying, ‘He’s moving, he’s moving,'” the witness said. “I could feel the force, so I justwalked out the back door, left and told the custodian to call the police.”

“What was going through my mind was, like, ‘It’s demonic,'” the witness added. “You could feel, like, a force.”

Police said the victim and the attacker knew each other and that the murder did not appear to be random, according to FOX 5.

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect at the scene whose identity has reportedly not been released, and authorities did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

