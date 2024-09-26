Woman arrested after breaking into home, making pasta dinner in creepy encounter: police

​

A Wisconsin woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a home and pretended to know the resident.

Suspect Joanna Kelly Lee was charged with burglary and criminal trespass, according to the Madison Police Department. She was apprehended at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they were alerted to the incident after the home’s resident returned home around 10:30 p.m. and saw someone inside.

The Madison Police Department told Fox News Digital the victim was “startled to see all the lights on, as she had been gone most of the day.”

“Police arrived and observed through windows a female casually walking around the interior of the home,” the department’s statement said. “The female, later identified as Joanna K. Lee, came to the door in response to orders given by police.”

Authorities say Lee “calmly advised” police she was allowed to be in the home and even referenced the resident by name.

“Lee provided a detailed story about how she met the resident at a coffee shop earlier and had been given keys to the house,” police said. “Lee had been in the house long enough to cook herself a shrimp and pasta dinner.

“The resident, however, insisted that she had never met Lee and that Lee did not have permission to be in her home eating her food.”

Authorities later determined the suspect went through the resident’s mail to learn her name and fabricate a story. She was promptly arrested and is being held at the Dane County Jail.

Authorities are investigating.