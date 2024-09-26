Woman arrested at Disneyland for failing to show ID: video

​

A woman wearing Minnie Mouse ears screamed profanities as police arrested her at Disneyland on Tuesday after she failed to show her ID to officers at the theme park, police say.

The unidentified woman, who was accompanied by two young children, was taken into custody and cited for obstructing a peace officer and refusing to provide identification at Disney California Adventure, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Police were called after the woman was uncooperative with Disneyland Resort security teams. Disneyland officials told local news station KTLA the woman allegedly attempted to bring her children into the park without paying the admissions fee.

Police said the woman has been accused of attempting to enter the park without buying tickets at least four times in the past two months, the Orange County Register reported. She was booked and later released with a citation, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Viral video of the arrest posted on TikTok shows two officers escorting the woman and her screaming children from the park. Two other officers followed behind, one pushing a stroller.

The suspect can be heard shouting, “You’re f***ing hurting me” as bewildered onlookers near the Jumpin’ Jellyfish ride in Paradise Gardens watched the scene unfold. The TikTok video has been viewed over 9 million times.

Disneyland grants free admission to children under the age of 3 when accompanied by a paying adult. Valid theme park admission and reservation for the same park on the same date are required for guests who are age 3 and older, according to the Disneyland website.

The cost of a Disneyland ticket varies depending on the type of ticket purchased, the guest’s age and the number of days per visit. A 1-day ticket fluctuates in price depending on the date.

A 2-day ticket at a single Disneyland Park costs $310 per adult and $290 per child aged 3 and up. A park hopper pass may be purchased for an additional $65 each.