Woman arrested for driving into festival crowd hours after explosion rocked same event

An annual Maryland festival — which attracts thousands of attendees each year — faced a series of setbacks on Saturday when a woman drove into a busy crowd, just hours after a propane explosion rocked the same event.

The driver, 28-year-old Kai Deberry-Bostick, was arrested and criminally charged after “recklessly” breaching barriers and driving down a bustling road at the Main Street Festival in Laurel, Maryland, according to Laurel Police.

Police body camera footage shows Deberry-Bostick sitting in her car, contemplating how to get through the closed-down street. A police officer apologizes for the inconvenience and offers to order her a taxi.

“There has to be another way,” she says. “I’m not taking a taxi all the way to Virginia. I work in Virginia.”

Deberry-Bostick then gets out of her car and walks over to where the officer is standing. “I’ve gotta go to work!,” she says. “What do you want me to do?”

The officer warns her not to disturb the area, to which she replies, “I might have to.”

Deberry-Bostick then proceeds to rip the caution tape off the barrier blocking the road and gets back in her car. She begins driving right into the officer who tries to block her from entering the festival.

“Stop! Stop your car,” the officer yells.

Dramatic footage shows the woman hitting the officer with her vehicle. She then barrels down the street toward festival-goers as the officer trails behind on foot.

“Thanks to their rapid response, no festival-goers were harmed,” Laurel Police said in a statement. “However, during the incident, one of our officers did sustain minor injuries after being struck by her vehicle.”

The shocking encounter came just hours after a propane explosion as vendors were setting up. One person was injured in the explosion and sent to the hospital, Laurel Mayor Keith R. Sydnor said at a news conference.

The festival’s parade, which usually kicks off the festival at 9 a.m., was canceled due to the incident. Sydnor added he does not think the investigation into the explosion will go further because it was likely a “negligent accident on the vendor setting up.”

“This is a festival that’s been going on for 44 years,” Sydnor said. “Unfortunately, this accident happened, but we’re glad everyone is safe.”

The Main Street Festival closes down Laurel, Maryland’s Main Street each year. It allows thousands of festival-goers to walk around and enjoy a parade, a range of food vendors, arts and crafts, and more, according to the City of Laurel, Maryland website.

Laurel Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.