Woman at Disneyland on rant against Spanish speakers proclaims, ‘I hate Mexicans, it’s true!’

A mom pulled out her cellphone at Disneyland and started recording after she says a woman made racist comments at her for speaking Spanish to her toddler son.

The video, posted to Instagram on Dec. 7 by Eva Ramirez, shows her asking a woman in a gray shirt with white Mickey ears to repeat what she allegedly said on camera.

“You have a problem with people that speak Spanish in your country, right?” Ramirez asked, as she kept pressing the woman who was waiting for another woman using a wheelchair to exit a stall, to repeat what she previously said.

“You don’t speak Spanish in America,” the woman said. “An English-speaking country.”

Ramirez called the woman, who identified herself as a White American, a racist, to which she responded by saying, “I hate Mexicans, it’s true!”

Other women could then be heard in the viral video chiming in.

Ramirez said she and her son were enjoying his birthday at the park when the incident in the restroom took place.

“People can go about their day regardless of what language they hear one speak, but rather choose to be rude to a Two year old and his Mother,” Ramirez wrote on social media.

She added the confrontation may have started as a result of which restroom stall she and her son were using.

“The bigger restroom stalls at that location are also for mothers with children and clearly have no handicap signs,” she said.

“Racism starts at home,” she added.

The mother said Disneyland security told her they could not ask the women involved to leave the park “because it was only a verbal confrontation and to avoid any lawsuits from the other party.”

The Daily Mail only identified the other woman involved as being 22 years old, and says she has not been charged with a crime. The Los Angeles Times tried contacting her, but said her social media accounts have either been deleted or made private.

Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.