Woman climbs onto wing of Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle airport due to ‘anxiety’

A female passenger took an alternative route off an Alaska Airlines plane after landing in Seattle on Sunday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, Port of Seattle emergency dispatch was alerted to an incident at gate N9 related to arriving Alaska Airlines flight 323, Seattle–Tacoma International Airport Media Relations Manager Perry Cooper told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Cooper said that during the deplaning of the aircraft, a female passenger on board became “anxious” and opened the emergency exit over the wing.

Due to her anxiety, Cooper said the woman then climbed out onto the wing of the plane.

Cooper added that the Port of Seattle Fire responded and helped the passenger off the aircraft wing to the ramp.

The Port Police crisis team responded, Cooper said, and eventually decided to send the passenger to the hospital for evaluation.

Cooper said that there were no injuries and that no other operations were impacted by the incident.

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines also confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital and said “the matter was safely resolved.”

“We are working with our crew and airport officials to gather more details about what may have transpired. We thank our employees for their swift response and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our guests,” the airline spokesperson said.

