Woman found dead in Montana after grizzly bear mauling near Yellowstone identified

​

The woman who was found dead in Montana after a suspected grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park has been identified as 48-year-old Amie Adamson from Derby, Kansas.

On Saturday morning, game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were notified that a hiker found a woman deceased on the Buttermilk Trail near the town of West Yellowstone.

The agency said in a post on Facebook that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens, bear specialists and staff from other agencies found the woman had wounds that were consistent with a bear attack.

Officials also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site, though they did not see any bears or signs of a daybed or animal carcass while conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN MONTANA FOLLOWING SUSPECTED GRIZZLY BEAR ENCOUNTER NEAR YELLOWSTONE

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Monday that the victim was identified as Adamson.

“At the time of her death, Amie was hiking or running onto the trail and would often do so in the early morning,” the department said. “After investigation, the bear attack did not appear to be predatory. Amie’s cause of death was determined to be exsanguination due to a bear mauling. The manner is accidental.”

FIANCE OF ARIZONA WOMAN GORED, TOSSED IN AIR BY YELLOWSTONE BISON DETAILS ATTACK

Adamson authored the book, “Walking Out: One Teacher’s Reflections on Walking Out of the Classroom to Walk America,” which is listed on Amazon.

According to the synopsis, Adamson was an English teacher for two decades before putting everything in storage, driving to the East Coast and embarking on a 2,200-mile backpacking trip across half of the U.S. in 2015.

Adamson did not have bear spray, a deterrent that wildlife experts recommend people carry in areas frequented by bears, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in its press release.

IDAHO MAN KILLED AFTER FALLING FROM GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK PEAK

While hikers use the trail, it is also used by people on ATVs and other off-road vehicles.

On Saturday, officials with the Custer Gallatin National Forest issued an emergency closure of the area as a safety precaution, after learning of the bear activity.

They then started conducting operations to capture bears, though none had been captured as of Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks also said that “grizzly bear populations have expanded” in the state in recent years and those venturing outdoors should know how to use bear spray, travel in groups during daylight hours and “[w]atch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.”

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.