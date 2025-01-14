Woman vanishes as police find car in ditch, arrest driver in puzzling disappearance

​

The family of a missing Alabama woman is echoing the calls for assistance from police after their 39-year-old family member disappeared last week.

The Hamilton Police Department said that Chastity Ann Terry was last seen on Jan. 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m. at an interstate exit in Guin, Alabama.

Authorities noted that Terry “may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.”

MISSING PERSON FOUND DEAD AFTER GETTING IN STRANGE CAR: ‘SOMEBODY KNOWS SOMETHING’

Hamilton Police Chief Jordan Carter said Terry was last seen with 49-year-old Charles David Williams Jr. at a Love’s gas station truck stop on Interstate 22.

“Ms. Terry then left with this male from the Love’s in Jasper, and continued I-22 westbound from that location,” he said. “We believe she did occupy a vehicle that was in a ditch located on I-22 near Exit 22, which is County Road 45.”

On Tuesday, police announced that they had impounded the vehicle that Terry was last seen in and had arrested the vehicle’s operator.

Williams was booked into the Marion County Jail on Jan. 12 for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

INVESTIGATORS SEARCH LANDFILL SITE FOR MICHIGAN MOTHER WHO VANISHED 10 DAYS AGO

“Our investigators are working diligently to locate Chastity,” police said.

Authorities did not provide details if Williams’ arrest was related to Terry’s disappearance. WBMA-LD reported that the pair traveled to the Birmingham area to buy drugs.

In a Facebook post, her sister pleaded for the public’s help locating Terry.

“SOMEONE has to know something, or even just heard something,” Carrie Galbreath wrote. “Please contact one of us immediately if you do!! We want our sister home!”

Terry was described as being 5’6″ and 160 lbs. with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cody McCullar at 205-570-5871 or email [email protected] .

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hamilton Police Department for comment.