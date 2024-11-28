Women engage in mass ‘primal scream’ in wake of Trump victory: ‘Release our pain’

​

Remarkable footage shows Wisconsin women screaming in unison towards Lake Michigan in the wake of Vice President Harris’s Nov. 5 loss to President-elect Trump.

The footage, which recently went viral on social media, was originally posted by a Facebook user named Tamara Gibbs. The event took place at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay on Nov. 9.

The extraordinary video shows around two dozen adult women screeching at the water. The screams eventually reach a crescendo, as video shows the shrieks getting gradually louder and louder until the group stopped.

“What a gorgeous morning to gather at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a Primal Scream in order to release our pain and frustration after the election,” Gibbs wrote in a Facebook post. “If you zoom in you will see Trump supporters proudly waving their flag on top of the hill.”

The Wisconsin resident also thanked the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) for standing by, but the department told Fox News Digital that Whitefish Bay was not in their jurisdiction.

Gibbs also shared video of the women standing in a circle and attempting to cheer themselves up after the election.

“We need to start organizing… We have the opportunity to, in-state, in two years, take back the legislature,” one woman said to roaring applause.

The “primal scream” event took place days after Trump won the election by a landslide. The Republican leader swept all battleground states, including the Badger State.

The recent video echos the notorious footage of protesters screaming towards the sky when Trump first won in 2016. Many of the protests were organized by a group called Refuse Fascism.

At the time, a Refuse Fascism organizer said that their screaming protests showed “unity and solidarity.”

“We are screaming in rage, we are screaming in pain, but we are screaming in unity and solidarity ’cause we have a plan and a way forward,” Eva Sahana said to Patch.com in 2017.

Another Refuse Fascism member who organized a 2017 demonstration in Philadelphia likened their screaming to “a pack of wolves.”

“We don’t want to scream helplessly at the sky,” Samantha Goldman explained. “We want to scream like a pack of wolves [to bring down the administration].”

Gibbs did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Caleb Parke contributed to this report.