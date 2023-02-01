WV needs help running summer feeding program for kids

​

The state of West Virginia is looking for local government agencies, nonprofit groups and other organizations to help run a summer feeding program for children.

The program sponsored by the Department of Education provides free meals to children in lower-income areas at sites such as schools, churches, community centers, pools, parks, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps.

“Supporting summer feeding sites in your community is one of the most important things you can do to ensure no child goes hungry this summer,” state Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach said in a news release. “Children require consistent, good-quality nutrition for the development of their minds and bodies. We want to make certain every child returns to the classroom in the fall ready to learn.”

About 75% of children in West Virginia qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school, the department said.

Organizations interested in becoming a 2023 summer sponsor can call the Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition at (304) 558-3396. Summer sites will be announced in June.